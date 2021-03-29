Ruth Langsford's fans wowed by home transformation – watch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes live in a beautiful mansion in Surrey along with their teenage son Jack, and a new video shared by Ruth showed how they had transformed an area of the dining room for Easter.

The This Morning host took to Instagram with a clip showing their sideboard after decorating and wrote: "Easter sideboard done. LOVE Easter decorations! #easter #decorations #creative."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford transforms home with Eamonn Holmes

The pastel-themed design features hand painted egg trees, bunny rabbit and bumblebee ornaments and a centrepiece featuring a nest, a lamb, another rabbit and several eggs. Ruth has also positioned gingham bunting on her mirrors reading: "Happy Easter."

Naturally, Ruth's fans were impressed by the overhaul, with several commenting on her post.

Fellow Loose Women host Saira Khan wrote: "Love it x," while another follower added: "Wow!! Love it, is all beautiful and the white tree is gorgeous."

They were also keen to find out where Ruth bought each decoration from. One said: "The white tree is gorgeous, if you don't mind me asking, where did you get it from?" and another added: "So lovely, where do you find these gorgeous decorations?"

Easter tree, £27.99, Amazon

If you've also been inspired, Amazon's Easter tree comes complete with 24 Easter egg ornaments and light-up LED branches.

Bunny ornaments, £13.99, Amazon

These flocked moss grass bunny ornaments, meanwhile, are a deadringer for the exact ones Ruth and Eamonn have on their sideboard, for just £13.99.

Easter basket, £10.99, Amazon

As for the focal point of Ruth's design, this raffia basket complete with Easter grass makes the perfect base for more ornaments and eggs like Ruth's.

Easter bunting, £11.99, Amazon

Finish your creation off with a swallow tail banner like this one that can be hung on walls, windows, doors, tree branches, or follow Ruth's lead and attach either end to a mirror.

