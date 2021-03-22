Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's fans stunned by new cinema room at Surrey mansion The This Morning stars debuted the space after redecorating

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford often share glimpses of the Surrey mansion they share with their teenage son Jack, but a new post by Eamonn revealed a never-before-seen cinema room.

The This Morning star took to Instagram with the photo as he revealed that it had recently been redecorated.

"A bit of redecoration today," Eamonn captioned it. "Can't ever have too much #United Red," along with a smiling emoji.

SEE: Inside This Morning stars' Eamonn and Ruth's incredible Surrey mansion

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford debuts stunning bedroom with Eamonn Holmes

The space is designed to have a Manchester United theme, with red leather sofas, red LED strip lights along the top and bottom of a projector screen at the front of the room, and black walls and ceilings. Eamonn was also seen holding a framed photograph of the team's logo when they played at Barcelona's Nou Camp in 1999.

MORE: Ruth Langsford debuts gorgeous living room inside private mansion

Eamonn and Ruth's cinema room

For lighting, the room has an insert in the ceiling designed to mimic stars, as well as spotlights, while plush grey carpets add to the cosy vibe. A black glass-topped coffee table is positioned in front of the sofas.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford reveals genius kitchen appliance inside family home

Naturally, Eamonn and Ruth's fans were seriously impressed by what they saw, with several taking to the comments section.

One wrote, "Ooh what a lovely cinema room!" while another added, "I what that room," and a third penned, "Wow Eamonn! A home cinema?! Love the red!"

Eamonn Holmes' home office

Eamonn also has a Manchester United-themed home office, which he unveiled at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

It features various pieces of memorabilia from the team, a red floor in honour of the team's kit colour, signed photos and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Credit for the design goes to Eamonn himself, who revealed that he had taken on the project during an episode of This Morning. "I like interiors, I do, I absolutely do," he said.

Ruth replied: "He loves his home, he likes colour and he likes interiors."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.