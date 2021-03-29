Princess Beatrice debuts beautiful bedroom at home with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are believed to be staying at St James's Palace in London

Princess Beatrice has made her first appearance at the home she shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since becoming an aunt to Princess Eugenie's son August, and in doing so, has inadvertently given a first look at a bedroom inside.

Beatrice's clip came in honour of International Children's Book Day on 2 April, as she narrated a new children's book about dyslexic thinking.

She recorded the footage in front of fitted grey wardrobes with matching grey cupboards above, while the room is also decorated with the same hue of walls, and a white ceiling. For lighting, there are spotlights overhead, and a wall light mounted at one side with a modern cuboid shade and an angular base.

Princess Beatrice made an appearance from a bedroom inside her home

Speaking in the video, Beatrice, who is an ambassador for charity Made By Dyslexia said: "What you may not know about me is that I am Made By Dyslexia, which was a bit of a struggle at school but now thanks to all the practice and a lot of support, I feel so lucky to be Made By Dyslexia and working with some incredible organisations, who are there to support you on your journey to find out what your superpower is.

She went on to introduce the book she would be reading: "So today, I am thrilled to be reading this amazing book called Xtraordinary People."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are living at St James's Palace

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were previously isolating with Edoardo's mother, Nikki Shale, at her £1.5million country house near Chipping Norton, but they are reported to have since returned to Beatrice's home in London.

Beatrice's sister Eugenie once lived at the property alongside Beatrice, until she moved out and into Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie and Jack are now residing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home, Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate.

