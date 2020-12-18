Princess Beatrice reveals sweet royal wedding photo on display at home

Princess Beatrice has inadvertently revealed that she has a sweet photo from her wedding day with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on display at their London home.

The royal joined a virtual event to celebrate 30 years of charity Teenage Cancer Trust alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie and mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, as the trio are patrons for the organisation, and the image was seen behind her.

Princess Beatrice has a photo from her wedding on display at home

The Princesses surprised their mother with a moving speech about her contribution to the charity's work. Princess Beatrice said: "Mum, everyone on this call has been inspired today by your boundless energy. I think you've touched each and every single one of us with the mission that you have embraced through Teenage Cancer Trust.

"Thanks to your energy, as well as everybody else on the call, we have been one big Teenage Cancer Trust family for the last 30 years, and we will continue to be, with your spirit embedded into the very core of this organisation."

The royal wedding photo on display at Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's home

The photo of Beatrice, her husband Edoardo, and Beatrice's grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip is proudly showcased on top of the fireplace to her right.

It was taken outside of the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where the couple tied the knot. The Royal Lodge in Windsor is also where Beatrice and Eugenie were raised, and where their mother Sarah and father Prince Andrew continue to live.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in July 2020

Beatrice and Edoardo married in a surprise ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic on Friday 17 July 2020. They were forced to scrap plans for a guestlist of hundreds of people with a reception at Buckingham Palace (initially intended to take place on 29 May), while a statement revealed that only "close family" ended up attending.

In total, just four official pictures taken by royal photographer Benjamin Wheeler were released of the couple's big day.

