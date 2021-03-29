Princess Beatrice makes first appearance since becoming an aunt to baby August

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice opened up about her struggles at school as she made her first appearance since becoming an aunt to Princess Eugenie's son August on 9 February.

Ahead of International Children's Book Day on 2 April, the royal, 32, has narrated a new children's book about dyslexic thinking.

READ: Princess Eugenie's 'inspiring' motherhood advice to Ellie Goulding

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice on her struggles with dyslexia and finding her superpower

Beatrice, who is ambassador for charity Made By Dyslexia, says: "What you may not know about me is that I am Made By Dyslexia, which was a bit of struggle at school but now, thanks to all the practice and a lot of support, I feel so lucky to be Made By Dyslexia and working with some incredible organisations, who are there to support you on your journey to find out what your superpower is.

"So today, I am thrilled to be reading this amazing book called Xtraordinary People."

Xtraordinary People: Made by Dyslexia by Kate Griggs, £6.99, Amazon

Xtraordinary People, written by Kate Griggs, who is the founder of Made By Dyslexia, encourages dyslexic children to embrace their "xtraodinary strengths".

In a statement for the charity, Beatrice added: "It's no secret that I struggled with my dyslexia as a child and often even wished it away. But now I see it as a tremendous gift and I want every dyslexic child to know that they too can tap into their dyslexic strengths."

MORE: 13 best children’s books about anxiety for kids who worry

MORE: The sweet tradition Princess Beatrice has inherited from her mother

Beatrice has narrated Xtraordinary People in a new video

The Princess was identified as having dyslexia at the age of seven and received specialist help and support from the Helen Arkell Centre throughout her secondary education.

Beatrice, who is currently Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy at tech company, Afiniti, married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor last July.

She opened up about being a stepmother to her husband's four-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

In a piece for the Evening Standard to mark World Book Day earlier this month, Beatrice wrote: "This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.