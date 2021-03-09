Andy Cohen shares glimpse inside stylish living room in sweet new photo with son The Watch What Happens Live star has one son

Andy Cohen gave fans a peek inside his stylish New York City living room on Monday as he shared a sweet new photo with his son, Benjamin.

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen star cuddled up on his sofa with his only child, who appeared to be engrossed in something on the TV as he lay on his dad's chest clutching a Snoopy teddy.

In the snap, Andy lays on what appears to be a long sofa covered in blue fabric. The walls are painted a deep shade of grey and a black leather storage bench with a gold rim can be seen in the corner.

On the table next to him are plenty of books and a matching grey lampshade sits beside a tall grey vase. He captioned the photo: "Snuggly morning!!"

Fans loved the glimpse into Andy's morning routine with Benjamin, with one commenting: "You guys are so cute I love it!" A second wrote: "You have the genuine father smile, nothing is better."

A third added: "Seeing the two of you really makes my day better, thank you." A fourth wrote: "Aww snuggles are the best!"

Andy lives with Benjamin in New York City

Andy welcomed Benjamin via surrogate in February 2019 and instantly announced: "I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."

He’s spent the COVID-19 lockdown with two-year-old Benjamin and revealed it has changed his home-life for the better. "We're madly in love," he previously told People magazine.

"I’ve been trying to stay focused on the benefits of the quarantine, and I've gotten to spend way more time with Ben than I otherwise would have.

Andy Cohen welcomed his son in 2019

"Just to be able to get up with him every morning and put him to bed every night, that's been incredible."

Andy continued: "He's walking now in a way that I can take him out on the street for walks, so that's a totally new thing. I wish that I could take him to the playground, but I just can't yet — but I love taking him out on walks."

