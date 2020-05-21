David Walliams appears to favour the 'less is more' approach when it comes to his home. The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a rare peek inside his London abode on Thursday – and it certainly gave us Kim Kardashian vibes. David has opted for a minimalistic design, although it's not quite as "minimal monastery" as Kim and Kanye West's LA home. Showing off one of the rooms inside his house for a reading of his new book Slime, the only pattern insight came from David's multi-coloured rug!

The space features stark white walls and a simple oak desk placed in the centre of the room. The patterned rug covers wood flooring – and that's pretty much it! While David may have rearranged his furniture specifically for the reading, previous peeks inside his house suggest that he has minimalistic taste when it comes to interior design.

David Walliams appears to favour a minimalistic design approach

Last month, the Little Britain star gave fans an insight into his home life when he encouraged his followers to donate to charity. Speaking from what appeared to be his living room – which was painted white – David sat on a white armchair in front of a white bookcase filled with colourful books, no doubt including all of his own.

His kitchen appears to have a little more character and features a breakfast bar lined with grey stools, and a flat-screen television mounted on the wall above a log-burning fireplace. There's also open shelving and framed photos hanging on the wall at the back of the room. In fact, David has framed artwork and photographs throughout his home, including prints of actor Marty Feldman that he previously showcased on Instagram.

David Walliams lives with his two dogs Bert and Ernie

The author previously lived in Supernova Heights, the Belsize Park mansion that belonged to Noel Gallagher at the peak of his success with Oasis. The three-bedroom property was spread over five floors, and David reportedly enlisted architects to modernise the house by removing walls and installing skylights to turn it into what had been described as an "exceptional architectural masterpiece".

