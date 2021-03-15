Victoria Beckham reveals heavenly sofa at £31million home with David and children Victoria posed for a photo on the feature with Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz

David and Victoria Beckham have revealed almost every room inside of their luxe £31million home in London, where they live with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, but a new photo shared by Victoria revealed an unseen sofa in the living room.

Victoria took to Instagram Stories with the snap in honour of Mother's Day on 14 March 2021, showing herself lying on the settee with her three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

It showed a pristine all-white corner sofa with matching cushions, positioned at one side of the room, with patio doors and floor-length curtains behind it, as well as a floor lamp. The room is decorated with cream walls and wooden floors.

Victoria and David Beckham have an all-white sofa

Victoria captioned it with a series of four heart emojis, and tagged each of her sons.

Victoria and David Beckham's son Cruz in the living room

Previously, Victoria shared another photo of her son Cruz in the room, and inadvertently revealed a large bay window and ornate coving detail around the ceiling. A taller floor lamp with a cream shade was also seen, while it looks as though there are patterned cushions on another seat in the room.

Cruz and Harper Beckham in front of the fireplace in the living room

There is also an open log fireplace with a marble floor insert in the room. Cruz and Harper posed for a photo in front of the feature, alongside a wicker basket of logs, and the image showed more intricate carvings on the walls and around the fireplace.

Victoria and David Beckham's garden

The doors seen in Victoria's most recent image likely lead out to the garden, where the family have a large tiled terrace and Victoria was pictured filling up an inflatable paddling pool during a heatwave in the capital. She shared the photo on social media and wrote: "What to do in London when it's hot? Set up a jazzy paddling pool for the kids!"

