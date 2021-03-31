Phillip Schofield's £1k garden feature at home after split from wife revealed The This Morning star now lives in Chiswick

Phillip Schofield moved into a new house in September 2020, after coming out as gay and separating from his wife Stephanie. The This Morning star now lives in Chiswick, west London, in a property believed to be worth £2million, and a new post showed his new fire pit up close.

Phillip took to Instagram Stories to show it off as the UK enjoyed a heatwave and captioned it: "Well that's nice".

He credited the design to Wahlström Fire Pits, who are known as @wfirepits on the social media platform.

Phillip Schofield's fire pit

Phillip's specific design is the 'Leaf Fire Bowl', which is listed on the brand's website at £800 for the smaller size, or £1,020 for the larger style, which Phillip has.

Phillip previously shared a photo of himself after first receiving the feature, and was clearly pleased with his gift.

Phillip Schofield shared a previous image

He wrote: "OMG it's a work of art! Thank you so much for driving down from Chester Daniel! I LOVE my fire pit!" along with a smiling emoji.

The image also gave a first look at Phillip's new garden.

It showed a patio area with natural stone tiles, where the fire pit is set, while Phillip has wooden panelled fences with climber plants as seen behind him, and narrow flower beds with shrubbery lining the edges. The fence is topped with a trellis insert, while there is also a tall palm tree on one side.

Since moving into the house, Phillip has also offered fans glimpses of his living room, which is designed with white walls and grey furniture including a large sofa, and his kitchen, which also has white walls and is fitted with matching white cupboards and grey worktops.

Phillip's former family home, where his wife and two daughters Molly and Ruby continue to live, is in Oxfordshire.

