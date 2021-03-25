Phillip Schofield debuts garden with epic feature at £2million bachelor pad This Morning host Phillip lives in Chiswick after separating from wife Stephanie

Phillip Schofield moved into a new house in September 2020, after coming out as gay and separating from his wife Stephanie. The This Morning star now lives in Chiswick, west London, in a property believed to be worth £2million, and a recent post gave Phillip's fans a first look at his beautiful garden.

He took to Instagram Stories with a photo from the space after receiving an impressive fire pit, which he credited to Wahlström Fire Pits.

SEE: Inside Phillip Schofield's £2million bachelor pad after splitting from wife

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield confesses controversial source of home inspiration

Phillip was clearly pleased with his purchase as he wrote: "OMG it's a work of art! Thank you so much for driving down from Chester Daniel! I LOVE my fire pit!" along with a smiling emoji.

MORE: Phillip Schofield's former marital home was so stunning - see inside

RELATED: 16 best patio heaters & fire pits for your garden to keep you warm

Phillip Schofield has a fire pit in his garden

This marks the only time that Phillip has (albeit inadvertently) unveiled the garden at his new home so far.

READ: Phillip Schofield's living room at new £2million home as you've never seen it before

The fire pit is set on a patio area with natural stone tiles, while Phillip has wooden panelled fences with climber plants as seen behind him, and narrow flower beds with shrubbery lining the edges. The fence is topped with a trellis insert, while it looks as though there is also a tall palm tree at one side.

Phillip Schofield's living room

Since moving into the property, Phillip has also revealed glimpses of his living room, designed with white walls and grey furniture including a large sofa, and his kitchen, which also has white walls and is fitted with matching white cupboards and grey worktops.

When it came to deciding upon his interiors, Phillip previously told fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes that he finds inspiration from secretly looking through other people's windows: "I probably shouldn’t say this," he explained. "But this time of the year, when the nights are really dark, when everyone has got their curtains open and you can look into everyone's houses, you walk up the street and go 'That's nice wallpaper… Ooh, I like those curtains."

Phillip's former home with wife Stephanie and their two daughters Molly and Ruby is located in Oxfordshire.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.