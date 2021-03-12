John Torode suffers kitchen disaster at home with Lisa Faulkner – watch video

It wasn't that long ago that we were all talking about John Torode's infamous This Morning appearance when he set a tea towel on fire with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield trying to alert his attention – but the celebrity chef has had yet another fire in his kitchen whilst at home with wife Lisa Faulkner.

Lisa took to Instagram Stories to out her husband for the incident saying: "He's done it again, he's just burnt my new tea towel" and to that John replied with: "Shhh!" Lisa followed up by saying: "Literally, on the stove," referring to exactly how the accident happened, similarly to the live on-screen fire back in 2020.

In the short clip, John could be seen running a tea towel under the cold-water tap, while looking rather sheepish as Lisa expressed her shock and horror at the accident.

Thankfully, the blaze must not have been too serious, and their beloved kitchen was unscathed. The couple's cooking space is the heart of their home, and it is where they spend lots of time conjuring up delicious dishes.

The couple have a lovely family kitchen

The room features homely painted wooden cabinets and open shelving displaying an array of crockery and teapots. The family also have a wooden island unit offering extra food preparation surface.

The couple's house has dreamy interiors

The welcoming theme continues throughout the rest of the gorgeous house, and the highlight of their stunning living room must be the ornate fireplace with white surround. The focal point has been further enhanced with a mantel clock and framed photographs.

Lisa has even shown off the martial bedroom

When filming inside their bedroom one morning, Lisa revealed that they have a huge velvet bed, and inadvertently showed off a heartfelt artwork piece hanging above it. The statement sign reads: "As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen." Awww – how cute are they?

