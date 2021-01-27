Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's home is a romantic haven MasterChef stars John and Lisa have been happily married since 2019

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's love story began when they met on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 – and the couple said "I do" in a romantic ceremony in 2019. They live together in a stylish London home, which has been the backdrop for many of their cookery shows – and their beautiful place is filled with romantic touches.

GALLERY: Inside John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's cosy home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner reveals the Mrs Hinch home hack she's on board with

As you would expect, the keen foodies spend a lot of time in their kitchen, and it is the heart of their home. On the wall behind them there is a large heart sign with the word love written on it – there is no mistaking the meaning.

John and Lisa have a love heart displayed in their kitchen

In another video shot in their kitchen space, the couple revealed their huge silver fridge-freezer which is filled with sentimental pieces. As well as artwork from their children (Lisa is a doting mother to her adopted daughter Billie and a stepmum to John's four children from previous relationships), there is another very sweet memento on display.

Their fridge is full of family mementos

If you look closely, you'll be able to see a loved-up photograph of the couple – possibly on holiday – wearing sunglasses and beaming at the camera.

SEE: Celebs who wore second wedding dresses (including Lisa)

MORE: Inside MasterChef host Gregg Wallace's house

Back in December, Lisa took to Instagram to show off her early Christmas present: a framed photograph from her wedding day. The dreamy shot by James Fear Photography shows Lisa and John laughing away in their finery, with the rolling hills of Northamptonshire as their backdrop.

The loved-up couple have a wedding photo on display

Presenter Lisa captioned the picture: "It's up! Our beautiful wedding photo by @jamesfearphotography #earlychristmaspresent."

The celebrity chefs have a sweet sign in their bedroom

When filming inside their bedroom one morning, Lisa inadvertently showed off a heartfelt artwork piece hanging above their bed. The statement sign reads: "As soon as I saw you I knew a grand adventure was about to happen." Awww!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.