Inside Ranvir Singh's cosy home where she is raising her son Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir lives in London

Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir Singh lives in Chilterns, north-west London with her son Tushaan. The Good Morning Britain presenter, who danced with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly last year, tends to keep her home life as private as possible. However, she has shared a select few photos taken inside her house over the years, and with homely interiors, it looks like the cosiest abode…

Ranvir Singh's kitchen

Ranvir's kitchen is designed with white walls and chrome and black appliances, including a high-shine black double fridge with a water dispenser, and a silver chrome microwave.

The Strictly contestant offered a look inside another area of the kitchen when she shared a video of herself cooking. It showed black window blinds, geometric shaped black tiles on the walls, a white sink, and a chrome toaster and kettle matching her microwave. She has added a pop of colour to the space with a vase of yellow and red flowers on the window ledge.

Ranvir Singh's living room

Ranvir shared a rare photo inside of her living room as she played football-inspired chess with her son. The image offered a small glimpse of the space, including wooden floors, and a cobalt blue sofa with matching blue cushions.

Ranvir spoke to GMB from her house

While speaking to her colleagues Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid from GMB via video link, Ranvir showed a glimpse of what could be her living room with plain white walls. In the corner, a bunch of flowers is visible, a token from her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

GMB host Ranvir also has handmade Christmas decorations, including a heart-shaped hanging embroidered with the word 'Joy' and signed by co-star Kate Garraway.

Ranvir Singh's wardrobe

Ranvir offered a look at her wardrobe as she quipped about having a new stylist. She stores her clothes in a glossy white wardrobe with shelves installed at the bottom for her shoes.

Ranvir Singh's bedroom

Upstairs, Ranvir's bedroom follows a muted colour scheme with cream walls, cream carpets and white bed linen. She has a wooden bed frame, and cream and burgundy patterned curtains. She shared a selfie in a full-length mirror mounted upon one wall.

