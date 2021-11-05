Rose Ayling-Ellis shares rare glimpse inside private home with boyfriend

Rose Ayling-Ellis has captured the attention of the nation as she takes part in Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Giovanni Pernice, but she has continued to keep much of her home life away from the public eye.

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly's chic home with Vernon Kay after ditching dream house

The EastEnders actress, who is the first deaf contestant on the BBC show, is thought to live with her long-term boyfriend Sam. Rose shares plenty of photos of the pair on their travels, but she delighted fans in 2020 when she shared a rare peek inside her home on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis & Giovanni Pernice Play Hello/Goodbye

Dressed in a black floral midi dress, the TV star stood outside her white back door, facing towards the garden. The door was flanked by large plants in green pots, while a window on one side allowed plenty of light into her house.

"Any excuse to dress up nowadays," Rose wrote in the caption. "[Images description:] I'm standing outside the white back garden door barefoot wearing [a] long black dress with cream flowers, my hair is up [in] a bun and I'm wearing gold hoops earrings, next to me are two giant flowerpots with bamboo plants as tall as me."

READ: Everything you need to know about Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis' love life

PHOTOS: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' fabulous homes

The snap was taken in August last year when much of the country was still being advised to stay at home amid the pandemic. It's possible, therefore, that Sam – whom Rose has been dating since 2014 – was the one who took the photo.

So what's her house like inside? Fans got a glimpse during a virtual interview with Danny Dyer for The Deaf Talent Collective.

Rose made a virtual appearance from home

She sat in a room with cream walls and one blue feature wall, while black and white prints were visible in the background. Rose added some greenery with two house plants, one of which was positioned on a shelf.

Strictly rehearsals mean that Rose has likely been spending less time at home, but the actress has opened up about how much she has been loving the experience. She told HELLO!: "Even when I'm lying in bed at four in the morning with the steps running round in my head, thinking, 'Noooo, I need sleep!' and even when we have a bad day and I just can't seem to get anything right, I love it and I don't want it to end."

RELATED: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares real reason for joining Strictly Come Dancing

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.