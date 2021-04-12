Princess Eugenie's baby August's special connection with Archie Harrison The royal tots share the same first home...

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby boy may not have been able to meet much of the royal family since he was born on 9 February due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but he is sure to have a special connection with Archie Harrison.

Eugenie has been living at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate, a property that is owned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in the USA, they have allowed Eugenie and Jack to use the house to accommodate their growing family.

Assuming the Queen's granddaughter continues to stay at Frogmore Cottage as baby August grows up, her son and Prince Harry's little boy will both share the same childhood home – and all the family-friendly features that go along with it.

Situated in front of an incredible lake and Frogmore House, the Grade-II building is reported to boast five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery. The latter was originally designed for Archie, but will it no doubt come in use for August.

Baby August and Archie Harrison have both lived in Frogmore Cottage

The home underwent extensive renovation works before Meghan and Harry moved in back in April 2019, and it is said to be decorated with vegan and organic paint while Archie's lemon-yellow namesake Chrysanthemums are also planted in the garden.

In total, the grounds of the Frogmore Estate cover a total of 33 acres within Home Park, which adjoins Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent much of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frogmore Estate covers 33 acres of private gardens

Princess Eugenie's son has already been able to enjoy a small section of the expansive grounds, as proven by a photo she shared to mark Mother's Day. It showed August lying in the garden on a striped mat, with a large lawn area and several bunches of vivid yellow daffodils planted around him.

With Prince Harry reportedly staying at Frogmore Cottage in the days leading up to Prince Philip's funeral, after flying back to the UK without his pregnant wife and son, he will no doubt be reminiscing about Archie's first home.

