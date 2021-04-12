Why Prince Harry chose to self-isolate next to Prince William The Duke of Sussex has travelled without his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has flown to the UK to be with his family for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

Arriving at London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday afternoon, it has been reported that the Duke of Sussex was met by security off the plane and driven to his previous home in Kensington Palace, Nottingham Cottage.

Although his official UK-based residence is Frogmore Cottage, the home - which is located within the grounds of Windsor Castle - is now being occupied by his cousin Princess Eugenie and her Jack Brooksbank.

It seems like Nottingham Cottage, which is next door to brother Prince William's home, seems to be a fitting choice as the house is currently empty. Harry, 36, will now be expected to quarantine alone ahead of the funeral, which will take place on Saturday 17 April.

It was announced on Saturday that Harry would be making the journey to the UK, but that his wife Meghan, who is heavily pregnant, was advised by her doctors not to fly.

Nottingham Cottage is located within Kensington Palace

The couple lived in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace before they got married on 19 May 2018. They returned to the property two days after their ceremony, making it their first marital home.

The London residence is a two-bedroom house, nicknamed "Nott Cott" and was often described as "snug", since it is one of the more modest properties within Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry lived at the home alone after he left the Army, but moved out in 2011 so that his elder brother William and his wife Kate could have it as their first marital home before moving to Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Prince Harry always looked up to his grandfather

Shortly after in 2013, Harry moved back in and stayed there until moving to Frogmore Cottage with Meghan on the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2019.

Nottingham Cottage was previously occupied by Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes and her husband Sir Robert Fellowes, the Queen's former secretary.

