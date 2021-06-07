7 ways Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family home is more luxurious than Frogmore Cottage Why would the royals ever leave their home?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, California, with their two young children: Archie Harrison, two, and baby Lilibet.

The couple were previously staying at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, which remains their UK base but is now occupied by Princess Eugenie and her family.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased their Santa Barbara property for an estimated £11.2million in July 2020, they had the added benefit of extra space and lots of very luxurious amenities – perfect for maintaining a private life with their young children.

From a swimming pool to a wine cellar, take a look at the amazing features Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet can enjoy at their family home that they don't have at Frogmore Cottage…

1. A swimming pool

Living in California means that Prince Harry and Meghan can take advantage of the warmer climate and make use of their own outdoor swimming pool. Located within the couple's 7.38-acre estate, former listing pictures have revealed that the pool is lined with sun loungers and parasols, and features an outdoor kitchen and dining area to one side.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inside their new home in Montecito

2. A spa

Harry and Meghan's home is said to feature a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, while the New York Post also reported there is a massage room – so the couple doesn't need to go far to unwind.

3. A games room and bar

Prince Harry and Meghan will be able to entertain their celebrity friends in their very own billiards room, complete with its own bar. The room was previously set up with a poker table, snooker table, arcade machines and a jukebox, making it the ideal spot for the couple to relax and have fun with friends.

4. A wine cellar

Meghan is a big wine lover, so much so that she named her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, after her favourite Italian red wine, Tignanello. So she was no doubt drawn to the property by the fact that it boasts its very own wine cellar, where they can both store and sample their very own selection of fine wines.

The couple have shared glimpses inside their new home on video calls

5. A play area

Lucky Archie and eventually his younger sister have free run of their own private outdoor play area, which is located within the gardens of Prince Harry and Meghan's home. Photographs taken from former listings showed how it has several slides, climbing frames and tunnels for the tot to play on.

6. A tennis court

With Serena Williams among Meghan's closest friends, there's no doubt the couple's tennis court will be a popular addition to their home. The tennis champion previously said she hoped her daughter Olympia will be like a "big sister" to Meghan and Harry's son Archie, adding that her daughter could "give tips to him" on how to play tennis when they're older. We'd love to see those tennis lessons taking place!

Harry and Meghan have kept Frogmore Cottage as their UK base

7. A guest house

Another benefit of the Duke and Duchess' new home is that it has its own guest house located within the grounds. It means that friends and family, including Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, could stay with the couple and also have their own space outside of the main home.

