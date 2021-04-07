Ruth Langsford loves this genius cleaning tool – and we can't wait to try it

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday's Bank Holiday episode of This Morning, Ruth Langsford confessed that she keeps the home she shares with her husband Eammon Holmes clean thanks to this handy gadget – a rotating brush!

Queen of Clean, Lynsey Crombie was hosting a how-to item, showcasing a range of products that can be used to clean an oven, and one of the items was a rotating brush. As Lynsey showed off the tool to the camera she called it a giant toothbrush, and switched it on to reveal its power. Ruth was quick to interject to admit that she has one for her household cleaning – and she loves it.

It is an affordable piece of kit that's readily available from Amazon and it is bound to transform your cleaning routine.

This particular item from DaMohony features four replaceable brush heads for various types of surfaces. The listing explains: "The round brush is for the bathtub. The cone brush is suitable for cleaning window edges and car wheels. The flat brush is perfect for floor, tile, oven and stove cleaning." Then you also have a small round brush for harder to reach places.

This handy tool will cut your cleaning time

Its promises? The rapid oscillation of 8,000 times per minute is key to making cleaning a doddle. It claims to cut your scrubbing time by a quarter – which means more time with your feet up and enjoy a cuppa.

If it's good enough for Ruth, it's good enough for us!

DaMohony electric cleaning brush, £13.98, Amazon

Ruth has many cleaning gadgets for her luxury home

It's not the only tool that the presenter uses to keep her home squeaky clean though, as she has also raved about the Fairy's Platinum Power Spray and the Flash Speed Mop for cleaning up her family kitchen. It seems as though the Loose Women star has quite the cleaning arsenal – watch out Mrs Hinch!

