Julianne Hough's breathtaking LA home after split from Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough often shares videos inside her gorgeous home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles – which she said deliberately follows a "timeless" design.

READ: Julianne Hough's appearance inside home sparks major fan reaction

"Rather than buying on trend, [Jake Arnold, interior designer] and I were both attracted to things that felt timeless," she told Better Homes & Garden in 2016. "I like it when you can't tell an object's age, when you don't know whether it's brand-new or a century old."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough gives tour inside stunning LA home

Julianne lives in the home by herself after splitting from her husband, Brooks Laich, last year after two years of marriage. Take a look inside the Dancing with the Stars professional's house…

Julianne Hough's kitchen

Julianne gave fans a sneak peek at the kitchen as she danced around her home in an Instagram video. It features blue, glass-front cabinets that are backless, showing off the white wall tiles – and there is even a library ladder to keep the tops of her cupboards in reach!

It is finished off with marble countertops, wooden floors and gold industrial lights hanging over the island unit.

Julianne Hough's living room

Julianne appears to have an open-plan living and dining area, with a thick wooden table at one end and a white sofa at the other. A wooden coffee table, rattan storage container and exposed brick accents add to the chic Scandi-inspired interior, with double doors at both sides of the property.

The doors behind her dining table lead out into her green garden.

READ: 25 best living room accessories to brighten up your mood

Julianne Hough's bedroom

Julianne's bedroom follows the neutral tones of the rest of her home. The professional dancer told Better Homes & Garden: "Muted, earthy greens, browns, blues, and some yellows feel grounded and protective. But I also love pops of color. They symbolize pure joy."

PHOTOS: Kelly Rowland's pristine $3.45million family home revealed

Her bed has a cream cushioned headboard and white sheets, with a marble bedside table positioned to the side. Her bedroom was not short of natural light, with a huge window taking up the wall behind her.

Julianne Hough's garage

The Footloose star has converted her garage space into an indoor gym where she often films workshops for her fitness brand, KINRGY.

There are black floors, wooden walls and a selection of hanging plants, making the perfect backdrop for her videos.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's idyllic second home is nothing short of paradise