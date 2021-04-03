Julianne Hough turned up the heat with a hot pink look which blew fans away on Friday.

The professional dancer looked incredibly glamorous in a selfie she took inside her LA home and fans adored her makeover.

Julianne took to Instagram and shared both a video and some snapshots looking perfectly made up, wearing bright lipstick and a puffy-sleeved top.

Her blue eyes sparkled and her appearance got a big thumbs up from her followers.

Julianne captioned the snapshot: "Woke up and knew I wanted pink lips today! Not sure why, but just knew I wanted it.... I love when I have such clear direction and intent - even if it is as simple as lipstick!

"Over the last year, I’ve felt very uncertain about direction, as I’m sure we all have felt, and it’s an uncomfortable feeling. So having such a clear intent today and being able to fully execute it, made me feel super accomplished.

Julianne's fans were floored by her look

"What are some little things that are clear to you right now that you can take action with?"

The Dancing with the Stars pro also shared a video from her bathroom and everything from her home decor to her appearance was perfect.

Julianne's fans commented with an abundance of on-fire emojis and wrote: "Gorgeous with those eyes," and, "you're stunning".

Julianne's fans approved of her bathroom too

Days earlier, Julianne posted a series of beautiful beach snaps which her social media followers also couldn't get over.

She recently announced a new venture with friend and actress, Nina Dobrev. The pair have launched their own brand of wine, Fresh Wine.

The beverages promise to be low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan-friendly, gluten-free.

