Helen Skelton's kitchen has the most incredible feature

Countryfile's Helen Skelton lives in a beautiful Yorkshire cottage with her husband, Richie Myler, and their two sons and she recently shared a genius home feature.

In a new Instagram post, the presenter was sat on her marble table while screwing in a lightbulb on a ceiling light, which had a surprising function.

"Ahead of this year's #COP26, @nationalgriduk have launched this brilliant little bulb which signals when the electricity in your home is coming from clean or green source."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton gives a tour of her beautiful Yorkshire home

She continued: "2020 was the greenest year on record for Britain's electricity system, and while we may still have a long way to go, we can all help. Small changes by many can have a big impact for us all!"

Helen was sat in her luxurious kitchen, which was bathed in sunlight that streamed through her windows. To her side was a dark teal wall, which housed some photographs and a place for Helen and her family to store their bags.

Fans hailed the "clever idea"

Behind the star was a large sofa, stacked high with sofa cushions, but fans couldn't glimpse anything in the room, bar a small chair, because of the brightness of the sunlight.

Fans were amazed with Helen's post, and many called the green lightbulbs a "clever idea".

One wrote: "Great idea…. it's the small changes that can make a big difference in the years ahead…. it's a clever way that makes us think about our usage."

Another added: "An absolutely beautiful and talented lady promoting a very clever and ingenious idea."

And a third joked: "How many Countryfile presenters does it take to change a lightbulb?"

The presenter lives with her husband and two children

Last month, the Holiday Hit Squad presenter showed off her recently renovated kitchen, and it looked amazing!

The presenter opted for dark teal walls and marble worktops, which featured bronze metallic fittings, including the taps.

The room also features vaulted ceilings with skylights, as well as large patio doors which lead out to her beautiful garden, which was the "main pull" for Helen to purchase the property.

"We bought it for the garden – that was the main pull," she explained to Country Living. "We found a tiny broken house with a two-acre garden. My dad saw it and said 'it's a terrible idea' but then he saw the garden and said 'you can't not live here'. She's an old house that someone put a lot of love into, especially the garden."

