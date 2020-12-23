Helen Skelton shares unseen wedding photos for special reason The Countryfile star tied the knot in 2013

Helen Skelton shared some behind-the-scenes wedding photos with fans this week for a very special reason.

Taking to Instagram, the Countryfile presenter posted the throwback pictures of her big day in honour of her anniversary.

In the first, the 37-year-old could be seen smiling at the camera as she and her husband, rugby league player Richie Myler, held onto each other.

Helen's wedding dress could just be glimpsed in the black-and-white image and the star looked stunning with her blonde hair swept into a sophisticated updo.

Richie had taken off his jacket and tie and looked just as happy as his wife.

Tagging her husband, Helen captioned the snap: "Happy anniversary @richiemyler."

In the next photo, which Helen re-posted from one of her friend's accounts, the bride was seated at a table with a group of her pals gathered around her, all smiling with delight.

Helen shared some personal wedding photos to Instagram

The caption read: "Happy anniversary Myler- luv ya!" Helen and Richie celebrated their seventh anniversary on Tuesday having tied the knot on 22 December 2013.

The couple now share two sons: Ernie, five, and three-year-old Louis.

The family is now preparing to spend their first Christmas at their new home in Yorkshire, which has undergone extensive renovations.

Last week, Helen gave HELLO! an exclusive tour of the property, which was all decked out for the season, including a 10ft-tall Christmas tree!

The star married Richie Myler in 2013

The mum-of-two confessed that she couldn't resist going all-out for the festivities this year.

She said: "Every year I say I'm not going to go mad, and then every year on 1 December, I run around frantically like a lunatic going over the top."

Helen went on: "I love this time of year and I'm conscious that in the blink of an eye the boys will be teenagers and not be interested in it at all."

