MasterChef's John Torode opens up about date nights with Lisa Faulkner

MasterChef host John Torode knows a thing or two about cooking – but it may surprise you to learn that his ideal romantic meal with wife Lisa Faulkner is actually a night out.

The professional chef exclusively told HELLO! how he likes to spend date nights with his actress spouse and also revealed who does the cooking at home.

John said: "We both cook at home, sometimes we cook together, sometimes it’s only one of us cooking for and with the other, so no real rules, it just sort of happens. Food should be fun, relaxed and not a chore."

WATCH: John and Lisa cook in their beautiful kitchen at home

He added: "Ideally, like any couple, if it’s a romantic meal, the choice would be to go out, because who wants to do the dishes! As at this moment in time, we can't go out the choice would be a takeaway!"

John, we're completely with you on that one!

Husband and wife TV stars John and Lisa

The star also revealed the couple's favourite London restaurants, telling us: "We both love Primeur and Little Viet Kitchen and The River Cafe is always a treat."

John and Lisa got together shortly after meeting on Celebrity Masterchef in 2010. Following their engagement at the end of 2018, the lovebirds said 'I do' in October 2019. They now co-host ITV's cooking show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen.

Back in February, John paid the most romantic tribute to Lisa on her 49th birthday. Sharing a beautiful snapshot of his partner on Instagram, he remarked: "Happy Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Love you my wife. Here's to sunshine and cocktails... love you @lisafaulknercooks."

Upon seeing the message, the birthday girl wrote: "Thank you my Johno. See you later, I love you."

