Victoria Beckham's endless Cotswolds garden belongs in a storybook

After spending time at their Miami residence, Victoria and David Beckham are back in the UK, enjoying their idyllic countryside home in the Cotswolds along with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The fashion designer revealed just how massive their impressive garden is with a new photograph of Harper revelling in their gorgeous outdoor space.

The nine-year-old posed on a rustic wooden swing in a dress and trainers, with their seemingly endless garden stretching out behind her. The wild grass in the shot is peppered with pretty daffodils and there are lots of trees around the perimeter.

Victoria accompanied the beautiful picture with the caption: "Swinging into bank holiday weekend! #HarperSeven happy to be home. Kisses from happy Harper xx"

The post received over 429k likes and one fan couldn't help but admire the backdrop: "May I say what beautiful background, lovely greenery Victoria Beckham." Another added: "Those daffodils are just beautiful too."

Harper posed on a swing at the family's Cotswolds home

It's not the first time we've seen Harper posing on this picturesque swing though, as back in May 2020, Victoria shared a snap of her daughter playing outside in the same beautiful spot.

It's a favourite spot for nine-year-old Harper

At the time, Harper was wearing the Thank You NHS charity T-shirt from Kindred and a pair of ripped jeans as she smiled for the camera.

In 2017, the couple enlisted three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to transform their outdoor space into a "fairytale garden" complete with a pergola and an orchard. There is also an outdoor swimming pool, a traditional Estonian sauna and a hot tub on site for the family!

The Beckhams have transformed their outdoor space

Romeo once had his own tennis court installed by his parents to help him improve his skills, but it was reportly replaced by their huge football pitch, which we are sure the whole family like to enjoy.

These drastic renovations, along with improvements inside the converted barn, have ensured that the Beckhams have doubled the value of their countryside abode.

