Victoria Beckham reveals incredible home transformation for David's birthday

If the Beckhams know how to do anything, it's celebrating a birthday! Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham shared a series of posts on Sunday to honour husband David Beckham's birthday celebrations, including exciting shots of their Cotswolds home transformed for his special day.

READ: Victoria David Beckham move back to UK after four months

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four shared several photos and clips showing glimpses of their incredible barn conversion in the Cotswolds, where they previously isolated during the first coronavirus lockdown period.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares shirtless photo of husband David

The barn was filled with pink, silver and black decorations for David's 46th Birthday, including life-size inflatables, balloons and presents.

David posed next to two football-inspired inflatable doppelgängers made entirely from balloons as wife Victoria wrote: "Birthday boy @davidbeckham with is @intermiamifc team mates!! Happy Birthday!!!"

Fans from around the world rushed to the comments to wish the football legend a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday David, you are my football hero!" said one fan, whilst another commented a series of laughing face emojis followed by: "Those balloons are uncanny! Happy Birthday David".

MORE: Harper Beckham's sweet gesture for mum Victoria is so adorable

SEE: Victoria Beckham's sweetest family moments with David and their children

The luxury barn is quite the place to party, even if current social distancing restrictions mean very limited people can meet outdoors for now. HELLO! previously revealed that the A-list family have increased the property’s value from around £6 million to £12 million.

The Beckham's Cotswolds estate is the ultimate party pad

The incredible family home is complete with its very own lake, outdoor swimming pool, wine cellar and underground tunnel often plays host to family parties, including Brooklyn Beckham’s 21st birthday.

Victoria and David have only just returned from an extended Miami trip with their three youngest children, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, as well as their only daughter Harper, 9. Meanwhile, their eldest child Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz remain in Los Angeles.

David was treated to a giant lifesize balloon of himself

The Beckhams spent much of lockdown 3.0 in Miami, where they marked the end of 2020. They were believed to be staying in their £19million home, which is located inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum. It has 62 floors and is home to just 100 tenants.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.