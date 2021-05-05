Amanda Holden's incredible kitchen belongs in Hollywood I Can See Your Voice star Amanda owns a picture-perfect cottage

With lockdown restrictions easing, Amanda Holden has been able to enjoy time at her second home, an adorable thatched cottage in the Cotswolds. I Can See Your Voice star Amanda revealed her amazing kitchen on her Instagram Stories – and it belongs in Hollywood!

The presenter uploaded a series of photographs inside her home to show off her grazing plates from @thecotswoldplatterco, but the attention was also on her immaculate cooking area.

Amanda displayed the delicious food out on her mammoth marble-clad kitchen island and behind her, fans could observe her gorgeous white kitchen cupboards.

The kitchen has a marble backsplash and a stainless-steel extractor fan, and one striking feature is the huge American style fridge-freezer with double doors and an ice machine. Amanda's sides are extremely tidy, but they do house her copper kettle and a large knife block.

Amanda's kitchen is so beautiful

A few days earlier, Amanda showed off the gorgeous garden at her countryside retreat when she enjoyed tea and cake to celebrate what would have been Sir Captain Tom Moore's 101st birthday.

The presenter's Cotswolds home has a stunning garden

The Britain's Got Talent judge was seen tucking into a slice of Victoria sponge cake while sipping on a cup of tea as she posed in her picturesque garden.

Amanda's patio table was decked out with stylish succulents, and behind the star was a garden arch adorned with bauble-style lights and lovely green foliage.

Amanda's Surrey mansion also has an impressive kitchen

The presenter's kitchen at her main place of residence in Surrey is equally as impressive. The cooking space was renovated during the pandemic, with Amanda switching out her white cupboards for navy blue ones.

She also had the most amazing marble worktops installed, which Amanda credited to Cosentino, a company specialising in home surfaces, and Marble Ideas Ltd. She also decided to go for new door handles and lampshades to elevate the area.

