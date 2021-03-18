Amanda Holden debuts bold blue bedroom at mansion with husband Chris

Amanda Holden often shares glimpses of her homes in both Surrey and the Cotswolds, but one room that has remained much of a mystery until now is her bedroom.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has kept it tightly under wraps, but a recent photo gave fans an idea of how it is decorated.

Amanda took to Instagram Stories with the photo, as she watched new docuseries, DNA Journey in which she stars alongside Alan Carr, from bed. In doing so, she inadvertently showed that the room is decorated with cobalt blue walls, while the bed has white and navy printed cushions.

Amanda Holden's bedroom

Amanda captioned the snap: "Hope you're enjoying DNA Journey. I'm even in my pineapple PJs," along with a laughing emoji, and two pineapples. She went on to tag @ITV, as the channel to watch it.

Despite keeping her master bedroom with husband Chris Hughes as private as possible, Amanda has shown off the spare bedroom at their property in Surrey.

Amanda Holden's spare bedroom in Surrey

It is designed with patterned pink Barne by Gates wallpaper, while furniture includes a vintage white armoire bed with white linen, a pink velvet throw and pink cushions, and two glass-topped bedside tables at either side. Amanda also has a Graham and Green pineapple lamp on one bedside table, which she has in a black and cream version in her hallway downstairs.

Amanda Holden's bedroom in the Cotswolds

At her home in the Cotswolds, meanwhile, Amanda photographed a bedroom with exposed brick walls and a vaulted ceiling with wooden awning, as well as a bed with a metallic brass Dickens frame from And So To Bed. The bed is dressed with a velvet lilac throw and lilac and silver cushions, while Amanda has two black trunks from her Bundleberry for QVC collection positioned as bedside tables at either side, holding a white lamp each.

