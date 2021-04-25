Amanda Holden films ultra-organised kitchen at mansion with husband Chris The I Can See Your Voice star lives in Surrey

Amanda Holden only redecorated her kitchen last year, and while she has shared several glimpses inside the beautiful blue room, there were some aspects she had kept under wraps – until now.

PHOTOS: Amanda Holden's homes with husband Chris are out of this world

The Britain's Got Talent judge showed off the inside of her cupboards in a new video she shared to her Instagram Stories as she promoted her friend's coffee brand, Grind.

In the clip, which Amanda assured fans wasn't an ad, she opened her navy blue cupboards to reveal where she hides her coffee machine. White marble work surfaces sit on top of several drawers – much like the rest of her kitchen – while built-in shelves offer plenty of space to store her hot drinks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie taste M&S food inside home

The shelves are lined with Grind coffee pods and labelled plastic containers filled with flavoured teas and what appears to be cocoa powder – perhaps to sprinkle on top of a cappuccino.

As Amanda prepared her caffeine hit, dressed in a stunning bright yellow dress, she wrote: "I've always adored this gorgeous coffee from @grind. So excited I can now make and drink it in my own home."

SEE: Amanda Holden's private bedrooms are filled with glamour

READ: Amanda Holden's home is a fully-fledged hotel – complete with spa and bar

Amanda showed off her organised kitchen cupboards

The I Can See Your Voice star, 50, lives in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexi and Hollie, while the family also have another property in the Cotswolds.

On Sunday, Amanda gave her followers a better look at the entire room as she flipped a pancake dressed in grey workout leggings and a matching crop top.

The Britain's Got Talent star has a beautiful blue kitchen

It has moody navy blue walls, dark floorboards and a large island unit with statement lights hanging overhead. Finishing touches include aged brass fittings and mirrored tiles on the walls which give the illusion of an even bigger room.

The open-plan space leads into a dining area with a table and chairs positioned in front of floor-to-ceiling windows.

While her house looks pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

RELATED: New Kate Middleton-inspired playground at Sandringham is epic – first look