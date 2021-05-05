Kelly Ripa wows fans with bedroom dance routine – ending in the splits The LIVE With Kelly and Ryan host lives in New York

Kelly Ripa has floored her fans with an incredible dance routine, recorded in the bedroom of her pristine New York home which she shares with her husband Mark Consuelos and their children Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly recorded an IGTV clip of her performing a fun dance routine to raise money for nurses and frontline workers amid the pandemic. Issac Calpito has launched the #danceanddonatechallenge and has encouraged A-list celebrities to get involved too.

The video showed Kelly performing energetic choreography with two large handheld paper fans while wearing a hoodie and leggings – and she even finished off by dropping into the splits. Her Instagram followers were taken aback by the moves with one writing: "Just a FULL SPLIT! Queen!!!" and another said: "That was fantastic you are a great dancer."

WATCH: Kelly Ripa impresses fans by pulling off the splits

The star danced barefoot on her plush cream carpet and behind her fans could admire her hotel-worthy bed with crisp white sheets and simple Oxford pillowcases. At the end of her bed is a beige sofa with a taupe throw, there is a fairytale-style mirror on the wall and her impressive chandelier-style lights were also clearly visible.

Kelly's bedroom is also loved by her dogs

Her minimalistic drapes are also a muted cream shade, but Kelly has experimented a little with the wallpaper as it has a metallic finish, adding a touch of glamour to the room.

The family home looks more like a hotel

It is not the first time that fans have been able to see inside their private bedroom, as last year, the star filmed her dog Chewie asleep on her husband's pillow.

The New York townhouse is believed to be worth £24million ($27million) – twenty times more expensive than the average Manhattan home, which sells for $1.345million. The 7,796-square-foot property boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and has chic interiors throughout.

