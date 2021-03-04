Kelly Ripa's living room inside $27million home is like a gamer's paradise The star's fans were not expecting that!

Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she gave them a sneak peek inside her incredible family home in New York - and video gamers would love it.

The star shared a brilliant clip of herself engrossed in a virtual game and leaping around inside her impressive home.

It certainly looked as if it was a case of go big or go home, as Kelly's TV screen was enormous.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa has an epic virtual gaming session in her amazing NY home

The television was fixed within a wall-to-wall bookshelf overloaded with literature too.

Kelly had the news up on the TV despite being fixated on her very active computer game.

The TV host shares her home with husband, Mark Consuelos, and their youngest son, Joaquin - who just turned 18. They also have two other college-age children Lola, 19, and Michael 23.

Kelly was having a great time playing in her living room

The happy couple's main home is 7,796-square-feet and is the epitome of luxury.

When Kelly rang in her 50th birthday last year she gave fans a glimpse at the grand foyer of the home and it was show-stopping, to say the least.

The Manhattan living space has an impressive rooftop terrace and numerous beautiful features.

Kelly doesn't do things by halves when it comes to her home - even her entrance is grand

It is situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and is in close proximity to the studios where she films her show.

The home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, so plenty of room for when the whole family gets together.

Kelly and Mark have an impressive property portfolio as they have a grand home in the Hamptons, a holiday house in the Caribbean and a ranch in Colorado too.

