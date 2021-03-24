Catherine Zeta-Jones films daughter Carys' dreamy bedroom at $4.5million home Actress Catherine lives with her husband Michael Douglas and their children

Catherine Zeta-Jones' incredible $4.5million New York mansion with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children could easily be mistaken for a five-star hotel, and when the actress recently filmed inside daughter Carys' room, it proved to be just as idyllic as the rest of the house.

GALLERY: Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas' epic mansion is everything we've ever dreamed of

Catherine recorded her daughter lying on her bed playing with their dog, Taylor Douglas, to celebrate Puppy Day on 23 March. As Carys was snuggled up with their very excitable puppy, she lay upon her enormous all-white bed in a very chic bedroom.

The walls have been painted white, creating a very angelic ambience alongside the stark white sheets and minimalist drapes. The bed has been piled high with fluffy cushions bringing texture into the room. Fans could also see a cosy window seat created below their Georgian-style windows.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter has an incredible bedroom

A hint of colour has been added with a large photograph on the wall and a gold lamp positioned on her bedside cabinet.

In another image shot inside Carys' room, it was revealed that she has gilded gold accessories. In the centre of the wall is a bamboo-style shelving unit where the teenager’s ornaments and books, including Miles Redd’s The Big Book of Chic, are on display. There are matching white side tables topped with gold mirrored trays on either side of the shelving, adding to the glamorous aesthetic.

MORE: Inside the most luxurious celebrity bathrooms

LOOK: Jessica Simpson's $11.5million family mansion is another level

Carys has a very stylish room at the family home

The rest of their stunning residence has been showcased via Instagram, including an otherworldly marble-clad bathroom that appears to be never ending and a beautifully stylish living room with cosy open fire.

One thing that's evident throughout their abode is the choice of white furnishings, giving a distinctly palatial feel to their property.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has the most amazing mansion in New York

Despite their jaw-dropping mansion being set on a private 12-acre estate and having the most lavish interiors, it was, in fact, a downsize from their former £16million mansion nearby.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.