Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside lavish dining room in family reunion with Mark Consuelos The LIVE host's family looked stunning inside their $27-million townhouse

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have been reunited since spending months apart and they were able to enjoy one big happy family reunion dinner together inside their lavish New York City dining room.

Mark and Kelly had been apart for months while the actor was filming the hit show Riverdale in Canada but were back home together at their expansive $27million New York townhouse this weekend.

The couple, who have been married for 24 years, share three children Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, and the entire family was on hand for the scrumptious Sunday feast!

Even though the daytime talk-show queen wasn't pictured sitting around the table, she was indeed there for the reunion as you can see from the reflection in the mirror behind the dining room table - she is the one taking the beautiful family photo.

Kelly has given other festive glimpses inside her massive New York pad recently.

Earlier this week she shared a snap of her stunning Christmas tree which is decorated to perfection.

The witty host cheekily captioned the shot of her tree complete with its red tree skirt "Even though it’s 2020, she got dressed in her fancy red skirt and ready for the return of a certain someone….." alluding to the highly anticipated return of husband Mark.

Kelly Ripa shared a shot of Mark Conseulos and family inside her gorgeous, New York City dining room

In the comments, Mark responded "Can't wait to meet her" with a slew of heart emojis.

While Kelly and Mark are used to spending time apart due to the star's work schedule, this time it was harder due to the coronavirus travel restrictions making it impossible for them to visit each other at the weekends.

Kelly also shared a shot of her impeccably decorated Christmas tree

During a previous episode of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed that during her children's childhood, Mark was always considered the "fun parent" due to him coming home at the weekends with airport gifts, while she was associated with discipline.

She said: "For years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

