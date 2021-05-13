Prince Harry reveals friendship with fellow Montecito neighbour Orlando Bloom The Hollywood actor and fiancée Katy Perry bought a property in Santa Barbara last year

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about his friendship with fellow Brit and Hollywood actor, Orlando Bloom.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Prince Harry opened up about paparazzi attention when he and wife Meghan were living temporarily at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion when they first moved to the US last year.

The Sussexes moved into their family home in Montecito, Santa Barbara in July 2020, and Dax asked the Prince: "Having moved, has it got better?"

"Yeah, way better," Harry said, before adding: "Just two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi."

The Lord of The Rings star and his fiancée and American pop singer Katy Perry purchased a $14.2 million property in Montecito last year, and it seems they've struck up a friendship with the Sussexes.

While Harry and Meghan are parents to two-year-old Archie and are soon to welcome a baby girl this summer, Orlando and Katy welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020. The couple also own a stunning mansion in Beverly Hills.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry also own a property in Montecito

Harry also revealed on the podcast that he secretly met with his future wife in a London supermarket, when they first began dating in the summer of 2016.

He told the podcast: Harry said: "The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, so were texting each other from the other side of the aisles."

