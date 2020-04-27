Katy Perry shares a rare look inside her £15million Beverly Hills home on American Idol The Never Really Over singer lives with her fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has given fans a sneak peek inside her home as she promoted the new episodes of American Idol, and it's even more luxurious than you would imagine. The Never Really Over singer lives in Beverly Hills with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and transformed their living room into a makeshift television studio at the weekend.

The mum-to-be dressed up as a hand sanitiser for the funny promotional videos, including one that showed her washing up and preparing snacks in her kitchen before sitting down to watch the show. The spacious kitchen has floor-to-ceiling white wooden cabinets lining one wall, while the sink is fitted within an island unit at the centre.

WATCH: Katy Perry shared a rare look inside her kitchen

In the living room, meanwhile, Katy and Orlando have opted for a much darker colour scheme. The entire room, including the ceilings, have been painted navy, with wooden panelling on the walls. The television is wall-mounted above a fireplace, with integrated shelving and cabinets on either side.

Katy took down any photos and ornaments she normally has on display and replaced them with framed photos of the American Idol contestants, while she filmed herself using a phone positioned on a tripod. "Welcome to my home studio!" she told her 94.5 million Instagram followers.

Katy Perry created a makeshift studio in her living room

The 35-year-old is currently isolated in her palatial home, which she bought in 2017, during the coronavirus pandemic. It is located within the exclusive Hidden Hills neighbourhood and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool and a driveway with parking for up to 20 cars.

The singer lives in Beverly Hills with Orlando Bloom

Katy also owns a £6million guest house down the street within the same gated community, which boasts a further four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large garden with a swimming pool, a space that will no doubt come in useful for hosting visitors when the couple welcome their first child together this summer. Her famous neighbours include the likes of Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, as well as Joel's brother Benji Madden and his wife Cameron Diaz.

