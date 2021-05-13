Prince Harry secretly met with Meghan Markle in a supermarket when they were dating The couple first began dating in 2016

Prince Harry has revealed how he secretly met up with Meghan Markle in a supermarket in London when they were first dating.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex spoke about the lengths he and his now wife went to, to keep their blossoming romance under wraps.

Harry said: "The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, so were texting each other from the other side of the aisles."

He continued: "There's people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying 'hi’.

“I texted her saying "is this the right one", and she said, "no you want parchment paper", and "I'm like where's the parchment paper?!"

“It was nice, I had a baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito."

Harry and Meghan will celebrate their third wedding anniversary this month

The couple, who were introduced by a mutual friend, began dating in the summer of 2016, but news of their relationship broke in October that year.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017, and were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018. The pair welcomed their first child, Archie, the following year and are soon to welcome a baby girl this summer.

Having stepped back from royal duties in March 2020, Harry spoke about relocating to Montecito, Santa Barbara in the US.

He told podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman: "Living here now I can actually lift my head and actually I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so has hers, you can walk around feeling a little bit more free.

"I can take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I never had the chance to do that."

