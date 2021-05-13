Prince Harry discusses naked Las Vegas photos and why he had a 'good body' The Duke of Sussex had a wild weekend in Sin City in 2012

The Duke of Sussex has touched upon his wild weekend in Las Vegas back in 2012, which saw naked photos of him leaked to the press.

Prince Harry appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast this week when the subject of his naughty photos was brought up by Dax, who is married to Frozen star Kristen Bell.

"You're the only one I ever knew [from the Royal Family] and simply because you were in those awesome nude photos in Vegas," Dax told Harry.

Seeming nonplussed by the subject, Harry replied: "You're constantly looking for other people to balance out your own behaviour, right? It's relatable."

But when Dax complimented Harry on his impressive physique in the photos, he explained exactly why he was in such good shape.

Dax added: "On top of that I was like, '[he's] got a good body!' You were in tremendous shape," to which Harry awkwardly responded: "Thank you…" before revealing: "That was a few weeks before I went to Afghanistan."

Harry travelled to Afghanistan just weeks after his nude photos were leaked

Back in August 2012, Harry was photographed on a mobile phone in just a necklace with a naked female playmate hiding behind him after a game of strip billiards in his VIP Las Vegas suite.

Another leaked image showed him giving the same topless woman a naked bear hug. Within days, the pictures had been sold to a US celebrity gossip website and broadcast around the world, reportedly causing intense embarrassment to the Royal Family.

Following the incident, Harry told Man of the World magazine: "It was probably a classic case of me being too much Army and not enough prince. It's a simple case of that."

Harry and Meghan will celebrate their third wedding anniversary this month

During his interview with Dax, Harry also spoke about the lengths he and his now-wife, Meghan Markle, went to, to keep their blossoming romance under wraps.

Harry said: "The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, so were texting each other from the other side of the aisles."

He continued: "There's people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying 'hi’. I texted her saying 'is this the right one', and she said, 'no you want parchment paper', and I'm like, 'where's the parchment paper?!'

“It was nice, I had a baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito."

