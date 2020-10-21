Will Katy Perry’s baby Daisy have a royal friend growing up? The singer and Orlando Bloom have new royal neighbours

Katy Perry's daughter Daisy could possibly have a new royal friend in the next few years!

The singer, her partner Orlando Bloom, and their two-month-old baby have just moved into a house in the same Californian neighbourhood as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple reportedly splashed out just under £11million on the property, which is in the lavish Montecito area, a favourite of A-list celebrities.

Meghan and Harry purchased their U.S home back in August, having relocated to the States after they undertook their last engagements as senior working royals back in March.

They appear to be planning to raise their son, Archie, who was born in May 2019, close to his mum's native Los Angeles, where Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, still lives.

Being just two years apart, Daisy and Archie have the potential to become firm friends, especially if they end up going to the same school.

The youngsters could also see some very famous faces in the local area, from Oprah Winfrey to Ariana Grande.

Katy and Orlando, who are engaged, welcomed their new addition on 27 August, and are clearly doting parents to the little girl.

Katy and Orlando have been together since 2016

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show, where he revealed that Daisy looks identical to him and his mum, but with Katy's blue eyes.

The star gushed: "Daisy Dove is my little mini-me/mini mum/mini Kate."

Orlando went on: "When she first came out she was like me… but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect."

Daisy is Katy's first child and Orlando's second.

He also shares a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with his model ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who he divorced in 2013.

There are no hard feelings between the exes, however, as they recently proved on social media.

Miranda took to the comments section of one of Katy's recent posts to shower the new mum with praise after the pop star showed off a gorgeous new look ahead of her return to American Idol, just a few weeks after giving birth.

The 37-year-old commented: "Omg you're amazing! Love you," adding a pink heart emoji.

