Houseplants that get the royal seal of approval

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With 6.5million hashtags, it is safe to say that houseplants are a pretty big deal right now, and even the royals are fans! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have showcased beautiful greenery inside of their homes during virtual appearances, and SaveOnEnergy have noticed that palm and fig plants are among the favourites!

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite interiors trend has our vote

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in an £11million mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their son Archie, and it is this nine-bedroom home where they will welcome their new daughter, who is due this year.

Meghan Markle has a very large fig plant at her US home

During one virtual appearance from within the gorgeous property, Meghan showed off an area with a rustic stone fireplace and windows overlooking the idyllic grounds. Inside, there is plenty of greenery too as the Duchess has a very large Fiddle leaf fig plant posited in the corner of the room. It appears to be thriving in this well-lit space and the couple have displayed it in a large terracotta pot.

In the UK, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also embracing the popular nature trend, and we've seen a few different plants in the background of their video calls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William speak from their office

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton and Prince William's country home will blow your mind

MORE: Meghan Markle's signature interior tricks at LA home revealed

At their main London residence Kensington Palace, where they live with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess have plants on display, and also at their temporary office at Sandringham House, where we have seen a very healthy-looking Parlour Palm.

The Duke and Duchess embrace indoor plants

We know that Kate is a keen gardener, having designed her own garden for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and it's lovely to see that her green-fingered passion has made its way indoors, too.

MORE: 8 best houseplants you need to combat stress and depression

Feeling inspired to add some greenery into your home? Shop these royal favourites:

Fiddle leaf fig, £139.99, Etsy

Parlour plant, £7.99, Crocus

Extra large palm plant and basket, £130, John Lewis

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.