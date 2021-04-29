Kate Middleton's huge garden is the perfect playground for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton and Prince William tend to keep their family life with their three children under wraps, but a new video shared to mark their tenth wedding anniversary has shown off more of their home than ever before.

The video, which was shared on their official Twitter page and filmed by Will Warr, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge playing outside with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the montage, Kate and William help their children hike up a grassy hill, toast marshmallows around the fire and enjoy the views of the sandy beach. The royal couple also chase their kids through the grounds, before Charlotte and George play on a wooden seesaw on a patch of lawn surrounded by plants.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release footage celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary

It has not been revealed where the video was filmed, but it's possible that the Cambridges were at or near their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Kate appears to be wearing the same deep red Boden jumper layered over the top of a white pie-crust blouse that she was pictured sporting at the property in March and December.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall

For their official Christmas card for 2020, they released a family portrait showing the five of them sitting on haystacks – much like the ones from the recent video – in front of an endless log pile.

With the nearest beach just a 20-minute drive away and sprawling gardens, there is clearly plenty of outdoor space nearby to keep the three young royals entertained.

The family were pictured at Anmer Hall for their Christmas card in 2020

Anmer Hall is a three-storey property located on the Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House where the Queen usually spends Christmas.

The 18th-century building was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, and they opted to stay there following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic instead of their London residence, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

The Duchess was responsible for designing much of the interiors after studying art history, along with the help of expert Ben Pentreath. Together, they worked to maintain the home's Georgian heritage, while Ben's penchant for bold colours is seen in a handful of spaces, including their jewel green dining room.

