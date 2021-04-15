We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the move to the US with their son Archie, they have shared glimpses into their lavish £11million Montecito home via virtual appearances. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's beautifully curated Zoom backdrops include a range of stylish interiors tricks – and you can easily recreate them too!

First up there's the book stacking technique, where the couple arrange a pile of coffee table books to make a stylish feature. This is a favourite among many interior designers and a look that you've probably seen all over Instagram. It's a trusted trick of Meghan's that we have witnessed her utilise before at her former Toronto home, where she lived prior to meeting the Prince.

The selection of books has also been carefully considered, making a more meaningful statement than just an aesthetic one.

Meghan loved styling with books in her former home too

While previously, the actress may have turned to fashion-led literature like Vogue, her choices have taken a more socio-political focus, and the couple's collection includes, A Photographer's Life; 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz and Women: National Geographic Image Collection.

Meghan has stacked books as a visual feature

Another favourite interior trend of Meghan's has to be classic stripes – a simple way to add interest into your home. We've seen her and Harry's monochrome striped cushions on their sofa, as well as a decorative striped throw hanging on a rack in the living room. In her previous home, where she lived alone, Meghan had a stripey throw and rug adding personality to her abode.

Meghan's previous Toronto home also featured a lot of striped items

The Duchess' love of Diptyque candles has also stood the test of time, as they were a regular occurrence on her now-removed Instagram page from before she was royal, and they have been spotted at her new Montecito home, too.

