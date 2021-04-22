Victoria Beckham's son Romeo shares unseen look at jaw-dropping country home The family have been staying in Miami

Victoria and David Beckham's son Romeo has shared several adorable photos with their pet dog Sage on Instagram, and in the process, has given us a better look at the family's rustic home interior.

In a photo taken by his girlfriend Mia Regan, Romeo, 18, appeared to be sitting at a chunky wooden table as he cuddled the excitable spaniel on his lap. In the background, it showed the room was decorated with blue walls and wooden accents.

Another snap showed a cream lamp positioned next to a rustic blue bench behind Romeo.

It's not clear where the photos were taken, but much of the country decor is in keeping with the Beckhams' home in the Cotswolds, which features exposed brick, wooden panelling and vaulted ceilings.

In the dining room, for example, there are floor-to-ceiling windows, a large wooden dining table and a cream marble fireplace, while the kitchen has bottle green cabinets with wooden worktops and Romeo's bedroom has wooden panelled walls - much like another recent photo.

The incredible barn conversion – which also features a private swimming pool, football pitch and sauna – is where Victoria and David isolated with their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper during the first coronavirus lockdown period.

Romeo's latest photo showed off the rustic interior

However, the Beckham clan are believed to have flown to Miami on Christmas Day in order to spend New Year's Eve with their son Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz's family, and for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami.

The family were likely staying in their Miami apartment inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum which has 62 floors and is home to 100 tenants.

The Beckham family own homes in Miami, London and the Cotswolds (pictured above)

The building is designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.

Back in April 2020, the Observer reported that the couple dropped £19million ($24million) on the property. Victoria and David also own a £31million mansion in London.

