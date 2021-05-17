Clarence House is the official residence of Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, but once again, the royal home will not be open to the public this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In normal circumstances, the property would be open every day throughout the month of August for royal fans to go inside.

Other royal residences such as Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse are opening their doors in light of easing restrictions in the UK, however the decision has been taken for Prince Charles' London home and Frogmore House to remain closed.

The Royal Trust Collection website states: "Clarence House will next open to visitors in 2022", and it is reported that this is because social distancing would be hard in these particular homes.

Tours of Clarence House were also postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, so it has been a while since the public have been able to see inside the grand residence.

Clarence House won't re-open until 2022

The property is one that is very dear to the Prince of Wales as not only did it serve as his parents Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh's home following their wedding in 1947, but it was also where the Queen Mother resided from 1953 until her death in 2002.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into Clarence House, but has kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there – including the Horse Corridor.

The Morning Room is used for royal hosting

During the pandemic, when the couple has made virtual appearances from home, royal fans have been able to glimpse inside their incredible abode, including the glorious Morning Room.

A recent report by The Sunday Times suggests that once Charles becomes King, he would in fact look to open Clarence House up all year round for visitors.

In the meantime, if you fancy a snoop around from the comfort of your armchair, you can log onto Google Arts and Culture for a digital tour!

