Helen Mirren's home with husband Taylor is basically a nature reserve – photos

Dame Helen Mirren has spent much of the past year at her home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, with her husband and director, Taylor Hackford.

PHOTOS: Royals caught off guard at home: 11 hilarious photographs

Although lockdown has prevented her from visiting her other properties in New Orleans and London, she revealed she has enjoyed spending quality time with Taylor.

"It’s given me the opportunity to be with my husband in a sort of normal everyday way, which has been fantastic. It is actually the first time in all of our 30 years together that we’ve sat down at the table each night and had dinner together. Normally we’re getting on planes, going here, there. ... So it’s been fabulous just to be a normal person," Helen said, according to The Independent.

With Helen's home nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountain range and surrounded by nature and animals, it's no wonder she loves unwinding here – even if it means chasing the odd black bear out of her garden! Take a tour inside the Prime Suspect star's house...

Helen Mirren's garden

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Mirren's terrifying visitor at Nevada home

Undoubtedly one of the most impressive aspects of Helen's home is her garden, which is frequently visited by wildlife who come right up to her door. She recently shared a video of a black bear standing at the bottom of a wooden ramp leading up to her property with trees, boulders and a sprinkling of snow in the background. It revealed her home has glass sliding doors.

RELATED: 11 best garden mirrors to jazz up your outdoor space

It's not clear if the property is located on the water, but several photos suggest it has a view of the lake.

Helen has shared photos of the breathtaking scenery, including the mountains and wild mustang.

Helen Mirren's bedroom

The actress posted a snap from bed during the first COVID-19 lockdown, revealing she has a wooden headboard and framed photos decorating the white walls.

SEE: GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton's immaculate homes could be hotels - photos

Another photo unveils an animal print headboard and white shelves lining the wall in the background holding books, which could be another bedroom in the home.

Helen Mirren's living room

The neutral colour scheme continues in the living room with white walls and what appears to be a grey blanket draped over the sofa. A framed picture of a bird hangs on one of the walls.

Helen Mirren's hallway

As she showed off her vacuum cleaner, Helen revealed the hall has wooden floors and a large window that offer a light and airy feel to her home.

READ: American Idol stars' incredible homes: Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest & more photos