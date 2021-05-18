Sarah Ferguson's bold home is mighty like daughter Princess Beatrice's

Sarah, Duchess of York, and her daughter Princess Beatrice may not live in the same home anymore, but they still share the same interior design preferences.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife showed off her bold home decor on Monday during a virtual event for Waterstones book store with award-winning author, Beatrice Blue.

In the background, the room was painted in a dark hue broken up with black and white pictures. But what was particularly interesting was her white floral curtains which were very similar to a set Beatrice has in her home with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Queen's granddaughter recently made a virtual appearance from inside St James's Palace, revealing that one room is decorated with long white curtains covered in a blue and red tree print.

However, Beatrice chose much lighter hues compared to her mother, with pale blue panelled walls and patterned cream and blue cushions.

Sarah lives with the Duke of York at Royal Lodge in Windsor, and it is where their two daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice grew up. Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank temporarily moved back into the Grade II-listed residence during the coronavirus lockdown, and both the mother and daughter duo shared peeks inside.

Sarah filmed inside the 30-room property, which has been home to Prince Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, for a series of YouTube videos.

The conservatory has windows spanning the width of the room, white walls and plenty of plants, as well as a charcoal grey drinks cabinet. It holds bottles of wine and port, tonic water, several glasses and a selection of paper straws.

Meanwhile, the garden features a wooden swing that is engraved with Eugenie's name. The Princess filmed from the swing during the lockdown, but she has since moved out of the property and is now living with Jack and their baby August at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

