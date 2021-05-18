Elton John celebrates major achievement inside lavish living room The star had some great news to celebrate

Elton John has had reason to celebrate after his and Olly Alexander's cover of It's a Sin hit number one on the Big Top 40.

Olly previously released a slower cover of the classic 1987 song in the run-up to the It's a Sin mini-series, which aired earlier this year, in which he starred.

The duo performed a version at the 2021 Brit Awards to major fanfare, with Elton's posting of their performance on his YouTube channel gaining over a million views in just over a week.

The 74-year-old celebrated the achievement inside his lavish living room – and it is the very picture of opulence. The Crocodile Rock hitmaker was flashing a huge grin in a blue and white sweater while holding his award and sat on a red velvet chair.

The room stretched out behind him and included a white column, with some pink magnolias growing underneath and an intricate wooden floor panelling.

To the singer's side was an end table that hosted a variety of beautiful porcelain vases and other breakable items.

Elton has a lavish living room

And to protect one of the vases, Elton had moved it to underneath the table.

Elton and Olly's cover of the song also had important meaning as it was released to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which aims to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

"Absolutely thrilled that #ItsASin has landed at Number 1 on the @bogtop40!!!!" he beamed, adding a host of rocket emojis.

"Thanks to everyone for supporting the lifesaving work of @ejaf and helping thousands of people living with HIV & AIDS."

Fans were thrilled with the star's post, with Olly saying: "Love you Elton!! Xx," and another fan added: "Oh man, that's just fantastic news! Bravo!"

Elton lives in his beautiful £5million mansion with his husband David Furnish and their two children, Zachary and Elijah, who were born through surrogacy.

The star lives in a legendary £5million mansion

On Easter Sunday, Elton delighted fans by sharing a rare picture of his two kids. Staying out of the spotlight, the two youngsters hid their faces by holding up some brightly coloured Easter eggs.

In a rare personal interview with the Guardian in 2016, the singer spoke about the couple’s approach to parenting and how they keep their boys grounded.

"I'm their dad, I'm famous, they live an extraordinary life," he confessed. "David and I talk about it all the time, we're fully aware of the pitfalls that might happen.

"They are spoilt in the way they live and how they’re living, but they're not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by. They get £3 pocket money, but £1 is for charity, £1 is for saving and £1 is for spending, they get three coins and put them in separate jars."

