Holly Willoughby shocks with house confession live on This Morning

Mother-of-three Holly Willoughby shocked broadcaster Vanessa Feltz when she admitted to being a bit of a hoarder live on air on Tuesday's episode of This Morning.

At the end of a phone-in segment, Phillip Schofield was inviting viewers to get in touch about their messy homes in order to have them transformed by the Style Sisters in a future episode, which is when Holly pipped up to ask: "Can I enter this one?"

Vanessa Feltz then asked: "Are you a hoarder?" and Holly admitted: "I'm not very good at giving away clothes and stuff. I just build them up. I've got drawers that just fill up."

Holly even confessed: "I've got years and years of birthday cards."

Vanessa Feltz was left reeling from Holly's confession

With no holds barred, straight-talking Vanessa then declared: "You don't need them. You need help!"

Holly shares her beautiful south west London home with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Holly's London home has beautiful interiors

Despite being quite private when it comes to family life, the presenter has shown off glimpses of her home on Instagram, and fans have been able to see her stunning modern kitchen with huge centre island, Chester's adorable bedroom with an abundance of cuddly toys and her immaculate marble-clad bathroom.

Her latest bathroom snap was swiftly deleted after eagled-eyed fans noticed that you could just about make out Holly's reflection in her high-shine chrome taps if you zoomed in.

Her son Chester has a lot of cuddly toys in his room

That's not the only reason that the star's £3million family home has been a hot topic lately, but also due to its brand-new expansion plans including a first-floor slide and extra rooms. Its existing structure with six bedrooms is already pretty impressive, but we can't wait to see the update. And perhaps the renovation work will be an excuse for Holly to have a big clear out!

