Got a garden? This Bosch mower has over 5k reviews on Amazon and it’s on sale for £88

If you’ve got a garden, you must know how much better it looks when your lawn is freshly mown, am I wrong? But cutting the grass can be a real drag, especially if your mower is not up to the job.

Good news then that a model that shoppers are raving about, and hailing as the best mower for small and medium gardens, is currently in the Amazon sale for £88.

The Bosch Rotak 32R Electric Rotary Lawnmower has three cutting heights from 20-60mm and thanks to its grass comb, cuts effortlessly along walls, flower beds and lawn edges. It weighs just 6.8kg so it’s easy to steer and carry around the garden. And has a 31-litre grass box and a powerful 1200 watt motor.

Bosch Rotak 32R Electric Rotary Lawnmower, was £99.99 now £88.95, Amazon

Gardeners who’ve purchased it have commented that it’s super easy to assemble and another plus point is the super long cable as well as the fact it cuts right up to the edges of the frame, so you can easily see where you’re cutting.

It’s durable too. One very satisfied customer popped back four years after buying it to give an update, saying: "This lawnmower is still as good as the day I bought it. I’ve used it many times each year and despite hitting a few branches and stones the blade has held up incredibly well.

"The motor is just as powerful as when I first started using it, so that is a testament to this quality of this great value-for-money lawnmower."

If you want to make the most of your garden this summer, we think this is a must-buy – snap it up before the deal ends!

