6 ways to make your garden Instagrammable this summer

As Britain prepares to bask in a mini heatwave this April, and lockdown restrictions easing mean we can finally enjoy the company of up to six guests in our gardens – there's never been a better time to transform your outdoor space with some on-trend decor for a summer of soirees.

From patio heaters to outdoor rugs, garden lighting to tiki bar sets, there are currently over 1.7 million searches for the hashtag #gardeninspiration on Instagram. If you're looking for the perfect inspo for your Instagrammable outdoor spot, you've come to the right place.

Transform your garden into #goals with these handy tips

And it's not just Instagram trends picking up the pace with the garden inspo - Pinterest has noticed growth amongst budding gardeners and green thumbs alike, with minimalist gardens, small back garden ideas, and garden landscaping ideas generating more searches than ever before.

Thanks to the experts at Luxury Rattan, we now know the top trends for garden décor this spring so you can host your al fresco evenings in style - it’s time to bring the indoors, out!

1. Plant spring flowers

Giving your flower beds a bit of TLC is a fun and simple way to brighten up your outdoor space.

Although planting a few spring buds might not make your garden quite as Instagrammable as Amsterdam's tulip fields – you'll give your outdoor space a burst of colour that will be sure to stay in bloom all summer.

2. Experiment with a magic monochrome colour scheme

When it comes to painting, furniture and decor, it’s all about balancing those bright blooms with a neutral colour palette.

Incorporating monochromatic tones of white, grey and black into your garden is the second most popular garden trend this year, with 24% of the top images featuring a monochrome colour palette.

Ryan Schwarze, Head of Luxury Rattan advises: “Weaving a monochrome colour palette into your garden space is a great way to compliment any bright coloured plants or accessories as we head into the summer months. The monochromatic tones of white, grey and black are timeless too, ensuring that your furniture and accessories will never go out of style.”

3. Add festoon lights

No matter the size of your outdoor space, adding lighting to your garden helps to make any evening scene feel magical. To make the most of the long summer evenings, it’s time to string up all of the fairy and festoon lights and illuminate your weekend soirees.

Solar Powered Moroccan Line Lights, £18, John Lewis

These lantern lights give a soft and ambient light to your outdoor space after dark. Better yet - they're solar-powered, so you don't have to miss out on garden mood lighting if you're lacking an outdoor power source.

Warm fairy lights on a cool evening will not only add a cosy, comforting feel to your outdoor space but also add a whimsical touch to your decor, creating that fairy garden vibe.

4. Create a space for socialising

As we get into the swing of hosting friends and family outdoors, it’s time to update our socialising spaces and make them a real focal point of the garden, as fire pits and decking make the final top trend for this year, featured in 14% of the top 200 snaps.

It’s clear that we’re hoping to spend much more time outside this spring and summer as we enjoy the warm weather and catch up with loved ones. A decking area complete with a fire pit ensures that you’re kept warm in the cooler evenings and you can toast some marshmallows too!

5. Bring the indoors, out

Whether you have a spacious garden, a small patio or a balcony, an outdoor rug is a perfect addition to introduce some style. That’s right, the next trend is all about bringing the indoors, outdoors.

If lockdown taught us anything, it's that we should always make the most of our living spaces. Transforming your garden into an outdoor haven complete with rugs, lamps and even furniture is the perfect way to make your social space even more inviting.

Dark Terra Flatweave Outdoor Rug, from £24.95, Habitat

Tribal patterns and geometric shapes make for a standout garden accessory, and we love this affordable option from Habitat.

6. Relax with rattan

Given that we can't yet lounge on a tropical island, or bask on a Balinese beach, it's no wonder the rattan garden furniture trend is back with a bang this spring, with Google searches for ‘rattan garden furniture’ increased by nearly 270k compared to this time last year.

9 piece rattan dining table set, £1579.99, Amazon

If you’re looking to maximise your time outdoors this summer and make the most of staycation season, a luxury rattan dining set with an incorporated fire pit is the perfect option to ensure chillier evenings don't have to be cut short.

Rattan Sun Lounger Set, £599.99, Amazon

But if sunbathing outside with a book is more your thing, then a rattan lounger with a drinks table is the ultimate outdoor combination.

