8 crazy fun floor games to play in the garden: From Giant Jenga to Snakes & Ladders, Twister & MORE

Our gardens are playing a bigger role in our daily lives than ever before – and wouldn’t it be fabulous to transform your outdoor space into your very own larger-than-life game room?

To be honest, even after life returns to the post-pandemic ‘new normal’, we’re going to hold on to the concept of our outdoor spaces as being our very own staycation spots. And in preparation for this summer we’re proposing some serious garden fun with the best giant outdoor floor games that are fun for the whole family.

On Amazon you’ll find a host of fab options, from new games to the classics – with options for both kids and adults, plus giant garden-ready versions of your childhood favourites from Snakes and Ladders to Jenga.

Best giant garden games

Giant Snakes and Ladders Game, £45.99, Amazon

Relive your childhood with this giant garden version of Snakes and Ladders, featuring a durable 3-metre play mat (held in place with eight pegs which are included) and fun 38cm inflatable dice. The game is easy to store thanks to the storage bag that comes with the set.

Uber Games giant chess pieces, £80, Amazon

Chess drama The Queen’s Gambit was all the rage on Netflix earlier this year with new fans of the classic game rushing to buy chess sets. Well, take that passion next level with this set of chess pieces to play in your outdoor space – the pieces are up to 26cm high. (You can also get the slightly smaller 'large' size with pieces that measure up to 20.5cm, for £55.) The chess board is sold separately.

Giant Draughts Game, £46, Amazon

You’ll find everything you need plus a padded carry bag in this giant draughts (aka Checkers) game set: 10cm pieces and a 1.2-metre square PVC playing mat for indoor or outdoor fun.

Ultimate XL Tumble Tower, £59.99, Amazon

If you’re a fan of building block games like Jenga, try this BIG adaptation of the challenge. The Ultimate XL Tumble Tower, with handmade blocks with a smooth sanded finish, stands 5ft (1.5metres) tall and comes with a durable canvas storage bag.

Twister, £12.99, Amazon

We'd be remiss if we didn't include this classic game! Created during the Swinging Sixties, this floor game, during which players use a spinner to determine where to place their hand or foot on a colour-coded mat, has been going strong for more than five decades – and we predict it will be popular for years to come.

Best giant garden games for kids

The Social Store - Giant Board Game.com, was £24.99 now £19.99, Amazon

After going viral on YouTube, this game has taken the internet by storm. Designed for ages 5 and up, the game’s set-up takes only one minute, transforming your garden or indoor space into a real life board game – complete with 48 cards with more than 250 activities and giant dice – where players tackle fun challenges and obstacles for hours of fun.

ToyerZ Inflatable Lawn Darts, was £34.99 now £29.99, Amazon

All the fun and none of the danger! This inflatable lawn darts game, played on a giant double-sided game mat (one side is a simple target, the other a cartoon-themed ‘Crazy Monkey’ for younger kids), are for everyone aged four and up.

Moji Workshop Kids' Mini Golf Set, was £59.99 now £49.95, Amazon

Bring all the fun of a trip to the mini golf to your garden with this wooden set that will guarantee hours of outdoor enjoyment for the kids. The set includes four golf clubs, four wooden golf balls, four foam golf balls (making it fab for indoor use, too), mini golf course obstacles and holes, plus a carry bag.

