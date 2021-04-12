9 of the best hot tubs for your garden, say hello to total relaxation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sales of hot tubs went through the roof last summer, and still not quite post-pandemic, this year we're expecting much of the same. With holidays abroad currently off the cards, what could be better than treating yourself to a relaxing oasis of bubbles in your own garden?

While we wish we could be in sunnier climes, for now we'll happily make do spending our weekends with a good book or a few drinks in a hot tub.

So, where can you find the best hot tub for your garden? Whether you want a more affordable and low maintenance inflatable or the commitment of a luxurious hardshell jacuzzi, there are several options available.

To help you choose, we've searched high and low to find the best hot tubs to buy online right now.

Best hot tubs

MSpa Elite Reve Jet Plus Hot Tub, £911.10, Amazon

With its champagne gold colourway, MSpa's Jet Plus is one of the most bougie inflatable hot tubs we've come across. Its hydromassage jets are specially designed to relieve tension and improve circulation. Plus, it's remote-controlled for ultimate convenience.

Lay-Z-Spa Hot Tub, £350, Argos

With five-star reviews and with one of the lowest price points on the market, the Lay-Z-Spa is a fail-safe choice. Despite its powerful AirJet massage system, it inflates in less than five minutes and doesn't require professional installation.

Canadian Spa Grand Rapids Inflatable Hot Tub, £599.00, Robert Dyas

This indulgent hot tub heats up quickly and has an impressive filter to keep the water crystal clear. It also features colourful LED lights and an aromatherapy system, which releases soothing scents for a spa-like experience.

CleverSpa Oceana Hot Tub, £570, Argos

With its grey rattan design and built-in pump, CleverSpa's Oceana hot tub will look great in even the smallest outdoor spaces. It also includes a 365 FreezeGuard so you can get in whatever the weather. Snowstorm in April? No problem.

Inflatable Hot Tub, £595, Expondo

The Expondo Inflatable Hot Tub is one of the most spacious you'll get your hands on, comfortably fitting six adults. It comes with a powerful heating system and whirlpool massaging for deep tension release.

vidaXL Black Poly-Rattan Spa Surround, £600.99, OnBuy.com

So, this is technically an accessory, but it really completes the 'holiday' experience when you add a wooden surround to your hot tub. The perfect place to keep your book, G&T or towel, it also comes with added inside storage.

Buxton Jet Spa, £6299.99, Wayfair

As a long term investment, we love the Buxton hot tub. Designed for up to three people, there are two seated spaces and one for reclining. With 33 powerful but ultra-quiet massaging water jets, including a neck-back massage and a foot massage, it offers total relaxation.

Canadian Spa Yukon Hot Tub, £5199.99, B&Q

If you've ever wished you could transport your bath outside on a beautiful day, Canadian Spa has answered your prayers. Complete with mood lighting and a music system, this is a dream post-work situation.

RotoSpa QuatroSpa Hot Tub, £4749.99, Robert Dyas

Thinking ahead or live with a large family? This six-person jacuzzi is made from highly durable, weather-proof panelling, which is built to last you for years to come. It includes 26 luxury hydro jets, a digital control system and a waterfall feature.

